Shimano’s updated E-Tube Di2 programming app is now available on iOS and, for the first time, Android.

The app allows users, providing they have the new BT-DN110 internal battery – to customise Di2 functions through Bluetooth-enabled tablets and mobile devices.

The latest iteration follows the launch of Shimano’s updated flagship Dura-Ace groupset, and the updated app is compatible with all Di2 components, including Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150.