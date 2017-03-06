Specialized All Condition Armadillo Elite tyre - review - Road Cycling UK

Specialized’s All Condition Armadillo Elite tyres are a quality set of rubber, hitting the rare sweetspot between puncture protection, a reasonable turn of speed and good wet weather adhesion. The only compromise comes in terms of ride feel and weight.

Specialized have made some bold claims with the latest iteration of the All Condition Armadillo Elite, dubbing them ‘the most flat-resistant tyre available’ – that’s believable, but the claim of ‘performance characterics that far exceed many competitor’s race tyres’ is less so.

So let’s start with that puncture resistance: several hundred miles of riding through January and February left them without as much as a blemish, despite plenty of poor weather and short-cuts over unmade roads.