The Stages power meter has been a neat solution to the collection of power data without much in the way of weight penalty for a few years now. In fact, to the general onlooker, it’s easy to miss the fact that you have a Stages device attached to your bike at all.

Stages power meters take the form of a left crank arm, of which there are many to suit different cranksets, subbed in for your standard arm but with a strain gauge built into it. This approach, Stages say, adds less than 20g to the overall weight of your crankset, making it one of the least obtrusive power meters out there.