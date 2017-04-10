Stages power meter - review

Share

Turbo trainers

Stages power meter

Stages' crank-based power meter continues to impress for its ease of use, low weight and (relatively) affordable price

The Stages power meter has been a neat solution to the collection of power data without much in the way of weight penalty for a few years now. In fact, to the general onlooker, it’s easy to miss the fact that you have a Stages device attached to your bike at all.

Stages power meters take the form of a left crank arm, of which there are many to suit different cranksets, subbed in for your standard arm but with a strain gauge built into it. This approach, Stages say, adds less than 20g to the overall weight of your crankset, making it one of the least obtrusive power meters out there.

Naturally, with the strain gauge in only the left crank arm, the downside is that power is measured through the one leg, with an overall reading calculated by simply multiplying that number by two. However, in reality, single-sided power measurement will satisfy most riders and Stages-sponsored Team Sky doesn’t seem to have a problem.

This single-sided power meter is packed with relevant tech, too. It’s virtually bombproof thanks to there being no moving parts – unless, of course, you count the whole crank arm rotation as movement – and it has an accelerometer to provide cadence readings. On top of this, it will compensate for temperature changes.

It does this by altering the algorithm it uses to work out your power data in response to what the ambient temperature of the unit is. Strain gauges tend to be made up of small metallic wires that flex to measure torque. When it’s particularly cold or hot, the behaviour of the wires – as with any metal – changes, resulting in different readings. The brains of the power meter compensates for this predictable change in behaviour, giving a more accurate and consistent reading to the tune of +/- 2 per cent on anything up to 2,500 watts.

Additionally, whichever power meter crank arm matches your groupset, you get full connectivity in the form of ANT+ and Bluetooth, with Bluetooth the connection method through which you update the firmware on the unit via your smartphone and the StagesPower app.

RCUK 100 2017 - Stages power meter

Stages Dura-Ace 9000

Whatever groupset you run, you’ll likely find a compatible Stages crank, with Shimano’s Dura-Ace 9000 version (pictured) among the many options.

The range also includes Dura-Ace R9100, SRAM, Campagnolo, FSA, Cannondale, and even Stages-own branded crank arms, all available in pretty much every crank arm length you can imagine.

Either way, the Stages power meter continues to impress for its ease of use, low weight and (relatively) affordable price.

RCUK 100 2017 - Stages power meter
RCUK 100 2017 - Stages power meter
RCUK 100 2017 - Stages power meter
RCUK 100 2017 - Stages power meter
RCUK 100 2017 - Stages power meter

Share

Topics:

RCUK 100 2017

Related Articles

Reviews

Festka One LT Dazzle

Stunning custom super bike from Czech firm Festka

Festka One LT Dazzle road bike
Turbo trainers

Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer

More affordable version of Tacx's top-end smart turbo hits the spot

Tacx Flux Smart turbo trainer
Sunglasses

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses

Oakley sunglasses are as popular as ever with riders - and it's easy to see why

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Road sunglasses
Sunglasses

Kask Koo Open sunglasses

Whether or not you own a Kask helmet, these Koo Open sunglasses hit the spot

Kask Koo Open sunglasses
Reviews

Cycliq Fly12 front light and camera

Feature-packed camera/light combo, all wrapped up into a neat little package

Cycliq Fly12 front light and camera

Share

Selected for The RCUK 100 2017

View the full 100
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production