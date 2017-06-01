Team Sky unveil special edition white jersey for Tour de France - Road Cycling UK

Share

Race Tech

Team Sky unveil special edition white jersey for Tour de France

Limited edition Castelli jerseys to be worn at Tour - and your name could be on one

Team Sky are swapping their traditional black jerseys for a special edition white version at this year’s Tour de France, and are offering fans the chance to see their names printed on the back.

Defending champion Chris Froome, who will bid to finish the Tour in the yellow jersey instead, has modelled the new Castelli kit, which is identical in all but colour to the black version – data print included.

And the jerseys worn at the team presentation in Dusseldorf on Thursday June 29 will also feature selected fans’ names, printed into the blue line on the back.

Chris Froome models Team Sky’s limited edition white Tour de France kit (pic: Team Sky)

Explaining the decision to swap kit colours, Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford said: “We have always admired Castelli given their heritage and our shared passion for innovation.

“That’s why our kit this season reflects our history as a team and our ambitions for the future – with Italian flair and design. And our riders love it.

“Castelli also looked at different colours during the design process last year. We all loved the white.

“We are always up for doing things differently and decided the best time to unveil it would be at the Tour – the world’s biggest bike race. We can’t wait to get racing wearing it.”

Castelli brand manager Steve Smith added: “One of the designs we looked at for the 2017 season was a white version of what eventually became the 2017 Team Sky kit.

“We all knew that we wanted to use the new design, and the Tour is the perfect opportunity to do that. The kit looks so modern, and yet classic at the same time. We can’t wait to see it being worn by Team Sky.”

Fans have until June 13 to apply for the chance to see their name featured on the presentation jersey, by entering their details at teamskypromotions.com/whitejersey.

Share

Related Articles

Gear News

BMC introduce third generation Teammachine - available with rim or disc brakes

BMC's popular Teammachine gets overhauled, with the new disc-specific frame weighing just 815g

BMC introduce third generation Teammachine - available with rim or disc brakes
Gear

Competition: win a Hunt Bike Wheels carbon wheelset of your choice (worth up to £1,099) & £250 of clothing

Give you and your bike the ultimate summer makeover

Competition: win a Hunt Bike Wheels carbon wheelset of your choice (worth up to £1,099) & £250 of clothing
Gear News

Kinesis launch aluminium Tripster AT adventure frame - available for £699.99

Launch of affordable Tripster AT follows success of titanium Tripster ATR adventure bike

Kinesis launch aluminium Tripster AT adventure frame - available for £699.99
Gear News

Santini pay tribute to Fausto Coppi and Giro d'Italia queen stage with new collection

Cima Coppi capsule collection celebrates Stelvio and Italy's greatest champion

Santini pay tribute to Fausto Coppi and Giro d'Italia queen stage with new collection
Gear

Buyer's guide: Canyon 2017 road bikes

Breaking down the German direct-to-consumer brand’s range of Ultimate, Aeroad, Endurace and Inflite bikes

Buyer's guide: Canyon 2017 road bikes
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production