Adam Blythe interview: "I want to show off being British champion as a national champion should" - Road Cycling UK

Racing for his fifth different team in the last five seasons, Adam Blythe is well aware 2017 has the potential to be a big season in his still relatively young career: a two-year contract with Aqua Blue Sport and the British champion’s jersey on his back means there can be no hiding, that’s for sure.

The new Irish UCI ProContinental outfit underlined their intent for their inaugural season with a string of WorldTour signings in the winter, Blythe included, and have been keen to showcase themselves in every race so far this year.

Where Blythe’s role has been in the sprints – with three top-ten finishes at the Dubai Tour marking an encouraging start to the year – his team-mates have been getting the navy and gold jersey plenty of exposure in the breakaways.

For Blythe, with the pristine white jersey (and shorts) and red, white and blue stripes of British national champion, he can’t be missed anyway – and he admits he’d be doing the jersey a disservice if he was.