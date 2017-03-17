Interview: Milan-San Remo debutant Scott Thwaites out to prove his worth at the Classics

Scott Thwaites has served a long apprenticeship to get to the top tier of professional cycling – but, having joined WorldTour outfit Team Dimension Data this season, the Wharfedale rider is under no illusions as to how much he still has to learn.

The 27-year-old Yorkshireman will tick off another career first on Saturday – his first Milan-San Remo start, following hot on the heels of his first top-ten place at a WorldTour Classic and last year’s Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a Espana.

It’s the perfect reward for Thwaites’ winter move to Dimension Data, which ended a four-year stay with the UCI ProContinental team originally known as NetApp-Endura and, in Thwaites’ final year, Bora-Argon 18 (now Bora-hansgrohe).