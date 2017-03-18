Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski outsprints Peter Sagan to win Milan-San Remo 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski continued his and the team’s fine start to 2017 by outsprinting world champion Peter Sagan to win Milan-San Remo.

Former world champion Kwiatkowski, who won at Strade Bianche a fortnight earlier, followed the current world champion’s attack on the Poggio along with Julian Alaphilippe, before pipping Sagan to the line.

Sagan had done the majority of the work in the breakaway, after bursting clear on the final climb – the first time an attack there has successfully foiled the sprinters since the snow-battered 2013 edition.

But it was Kwiatkowski left to celebrate a first ever Monument win, and Team Sky – who waited six years for a victory in pro cycling’s biggest one-day races – have now won two of the last three, following Wout Poels’ Liege-Bastogne-Liege success in 2016.