Bardiani-CSF duo fail doping tests on eve of Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Italian duo Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi, both of the Bardiani-CSF team, have been booted out of the Giro d’Italia on the eve of the race after both failing out-of-competition doping tests.

Both Pirazzi – the 2013 Giro King of the Mountains and a stage winner in 2014 – and Ruffoni returned adverse analytical findings for growth hormone releasing peptides (GHRPs).

And in a strongly-worded statement, Bardiani-CSF – who face a temporary suspension themselves under UCI anti-doping rules – vowed to terminate the two riders’ contracts if their B-sample confirms the anti-doping rule violation.