Brits at the Giro d'Italia: the 30 men to have flown the British flag at the Corsa Rosa - Road Cycling UK

After two years without a Brit at the Giro d’Italia, three men will be flying the flag at the 100th edition of the Corsa Rosa.
Team Sky’s co-leader Geraint Thomas returns to the race for the first time since 2012, while rising stars Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) are making their Giro d’Italia debutants.
Yates and Carthy are the 29th and 30th British riders to take on the Italian Grand Tour since Vin Denson opened the British account with a stage win at his debut Giro d’Italia in 1966.
So which other Brits have written their names into the 100-edition history of the Giro d’Italia? Let’s take a closer look…
