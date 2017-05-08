Brits at the Giro d'Italia: the 30 men to have flown the British flag at the Corsa Rosa - Road Cycling UK

After two years without a Brit at the Giro d’Italia, three men will be flying the flag at the 100th edition of the Corsa Rosa.

Team Sky’s co-leader Geraint Thomas returns to the race for the first time since 2012, while rising stars Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) are making their Giro d’Italia debutants.

Geraint Thomas leads Team Sky at this year’s Giro d’Italia (pic – Sirotti)

Yates and Carthy are the 29th and 30th British riders to take on the Italian Grand Tour since Vin Denson opened the British account with a stage win at his debut Giro d’Italia in 1966.

So which other Brits have written their names into the 100-edition history of the Giro d’Italia? Let’s take a closer look…