Chris Froome backs Sir Dave Brailsford but admits Team Sky must learn from mistakes - Road Cycling UK

Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome backed Team Sky supremo Sir Dave Brailsford but admitted the team have to learn from the recent controversies in which they have become embroiled.
Froome, who will bid for a third consecutive Tour de France title this summer, and fourth in five years, has remained largely anonymous as the team fought allegations regarding a mystery medical package being delivered to the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011.
Ordered by Dr Richard Freeman for use on race winner and then team leader Bradley Wiggins, Team Sky insist the package contained the legal decongestant Fluimucil but have no medical records to back their claim.
