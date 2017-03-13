Chris Froome backs Sir Dave Brailsford but admits Team Sky must learn from mistakes - Road Cycling UK

On Brailsford, whose own role in the controversy has attracted criticism after he initially claimed Simon Cope – who travelled to Geneva to deliver the package – was there to see Emma Pooley, who was in fact racing in Spain at the time, Froome threw his support behind him.

“With respect to Dave Brailsford, he has created one of the best sports teams in the world. Without Dave B, there is no Team Sky,” he continued.

“He has supported me throughout the last seven years of my career and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities and the experiences I’ve had.

“By his own admission, mistakes have been made, but protocols have been put in place to ensure that those same mistakes will not be made again.

“I know it will take time for faith to be restored, but I will do my utmost to ensure that happens, along with everyone else at Team Sky.”

Froome is expected to race his first UCI WorldTour stage race of the season later this month, at the Volta a Catalunya, before his Tour de France preparations are stepped up.