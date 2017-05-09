Chris Froome rammed off road 'by impatient driver' while training - Road Cycling UK

Tour de France champion Chris Froome shared a photo of his mangled Pinarello Dogma F10 after being ‘rammed on purpose by an impatient driver’ while out training.

Froome, who is currently in the middle of a block of training between last month’s Tour de Romandie and June’s Criterium du Dauphine, insisted he is okay after the incident, in which he said the driver ‘followed me onto the pavement’.