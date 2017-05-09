Chris Froome rammed off road 'by impatient driver' while training - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Chris Froome rammed off road ‘by impatient driver’ while training

Tour de France champion highlights incident on Twitter but insists he's okay

Tour de France champion Chris Froome shared a photo of his mangled Pinarello Dogma F10 after being ‘rammed on purpose by an impatient driver’ while out training.

Froome, who is currently in the middle of a block of training between last month’s Tour de Romandie and June’s Criterium du Dauphine, insisted he is okay after the incident, in which he said the driver ‘followed me onto the pavement’.

Writing on Twitter, Froome – the 2013, 2015 and 2016 Tour de France champion – said: “Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I’m okay. Bike totalled. Driver kept going!”

It follows former Giro d’Italia champion Michele Scarponi’s death last month, after being fatally struck by a van while out riding near his Italy home.

British track rider, and Rio 2016 team pursuit reserve, Ciara Horne is also currently recovering from a crash after being hit by a car at a junction in South Wales.

