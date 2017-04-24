Cycling world pays tribute to Michele Scarponi after Italian rider dies in training crash - Road Cycling UK

The cycling world paid tribute to 2011 Giro d’Italia winner Michele Scarponi over the weekend, after the Italian rider died aged 37 after a collision with a van while out on a training ride on Saturday morning (April 22).

Scarponi had just returned to his Ancona home after finishing fourth at the Tour of the Alps the previous day, with his Astana team confirming he was struck by a van at a crossroads near Filottriano.

Former Astana team-mate Vincenzo Nibali was among the riders to lead the tributes to Scarpa, and was visibly upset as he took to the start line of the Tour of Croatia later on Saturday.