Chris Froome to start season at Ruta del Sol despite ongoing salbutamol investigation - Road Cycling UK

Froome has maintained his innocence since – insisting he upped his dosage of medication on advice from his team doctor, after struggling ahead of the stage in question, but did so within the WADA limits.

And with the Giro-Tour double remaining his prime target for the 2018 season, the Team Sky rider will now start his racing campaign – despite arguments from some that he should sit out until the investigation has been concluded.

“I’m confident that we will be able to get to the bottom of what has happened and I’m working hard with the team to do that,” Froome said in a Team Sky press release.

“Obviously I understand that this situation has created a lot of uncertainty. I completely get why there has been so much interest and speculation.