Racing

Comment: Team Sky know how to win races, but those celebrations need some work…

British WorldTour team unleashes celebration gifs on Twitter... but we're not impressed

Team Sky bagged their first European successes of the 2018 season on Thursday, as Wout Poels won stage two of the Ruta del Sol and Michal Kwiatkowski claimed victory on the second Volta ao Algarve stage.

And as seems to be the custom for Sky this year, those victories were marked on Twitter by celebratory gifs – and another reminder that, while these guys sure know how to ride their bikes, their celebrations needsome work.

Four riders have contributed to five wins for Team Sky so far this season – a fine start to the campaign by any measure. First up was new signing Egan Bernal. Big things were expected of the Colombian youngster this year, one of eight new recruits for Team Sky in 2018, and so it has proved with the national time trial title and Oro y Paz success to his name already.

But when he was thrust into a darkened room at Team Sky’s pre-season training camp and told to offer his best celebration for the camera, he looked distinctly less enthused.

Now, for all we know he could have already been subjected to hours of promotional photography, modelling the new Castelli team kit as the photographer called for ‘just one more, just in case’. Whatever the cause, the lack of enthusiasm in those eyes tells the story…

Sergio Henao was next to unlock his celebration gif when he claimed the national road race title. To be fair, Henao’s is actually quite good as they go, and we’ll give Team Sky the benefit of the doubt and say they probably did have an alternative ready for later in the season in case he lost his national stripes at the start of the month.

But if you’re going to proudly showcase your yellow, blue and red stripes you should probably check the gif isn’t going to be produced in black and white…

We were then treated to double delight as Poels and Kwiatkowski claimed their respective first wins of the season. First up it was Poels, and the Dutchman gets top marks for his enthusiasm – limbs everywhere, and clearly mouthing ‘boom’ at every fist pump.

Standing 6ft tall, Poels is on the tall side as pro cyclists go but all we’re saying is he won’t be winning an arm wrestling contest any time soon.

Finally, Kwiatkowski clocked a stage win in the Algarve and we all waited eagerly for Team Sky to deliver. Seconds later it arrived, the Pole opting for a simple up and under, pause for effect and smug smile at the end.

Simple, effective and satisfyingly in line with the “i” in “Michal” as his name flashes up, but come on Kwiato, you’ve won a professional cycling race not just found out you’ve had a tenner knocked off your next electricity bill – where’s your enthusiasm!?

With a whole season ahead of us, we’re sure we’ll be seeing more of these gifs. Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and co – time to up the ante!

UPDATE: Now sooner had we gone to press than Geraint Thomas was picking up Team Sky’s third win in two days, storming to time trial victory at the Volta ao Algarve. Luckily, G clearly heard our rallying cry and put plenty of personality in his effort. Here’s how it should be done, guys…

Share

