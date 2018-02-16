Team Sky bagged their first European successes of the 2018 season on Thursday, as Wout Poels won stage two of the Ruta del Sol and Michal Kwiatkowski claimed victory on the second Volta ao Algarve stage.

And as seems to be the custom for Sky this year, those victories were marked on Twitter by celebratory gifs – and another reminder that, while these guys sure know how to ride their bikes, their celebrations needsome work.

Four riders have contributed to five wins for Team Sky so far this season – a fine start to the campaign by any measure. First up was new signing Egan Bernal. Big things were expected of the Colombian youngster this year, one of eight new recruits for Team Sky in 2018, and so it has proved with the national time trial title and Oro y Paz success to his name already.

But when he was thrust into a darkened room at Team Sky’s pre-season training camp and told to offer his best celebration for the camera, he looked distinctly less enthused.