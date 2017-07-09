Richie Porte abandons 2017 Tour de France after bad crash on Mont du Chat descent - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Richie Porte abandons 2017 Tour de France after bad crash on Mont du Chat descent

Former Team Sky man, and leading GC contender, out of race after crashing on final descent

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) crashed out of the 2017 Tour de France on the descent of the Mont du Chat on stage nine.

In a crash-laden stage, which had already seen Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) forced to abandon after crashes, Porte suffered a bad crash on the day’s final descent while riding in the yellow jersey group.

The Australian came to grief on a bend, hitting the grass verge and sliding across the road, with Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) unable to avoid crashing into the back of him at speed.

The effects of the two impacts saw Porte stretchered into an ambulance with a neck brace on, though his BMC Racing team confirmed he had been conscious throughout.

Richie Porte crashed out of the 2017 Tour de France on stage nine (pic – Sirotti)

Martin was able to remount on a neutral service bike to finish the stage, admitting in television interviews he had been lucky to avoid a more serious injury himself.

Porte was fifth overall prior to the crash, having gone into the race off the back of a second place finish at the Criterium du Dauphine – at which he had descended the Mont de Chat on stage six to briefly take the yellow jersey.

But the 32-year-old will now be assessed in hospital, having had to abandon a Grand Tour for only the second time in his career – the 2015 Giro d’Italia being the other.

Porte’s fellow former Team Sky man Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) went on to win the stage, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third to extend his overall lead.

Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 News & Features

