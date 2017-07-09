Richie Porte abandons 2017 Tour de France after bad crash on Mont du Chat descent - Road Cycling UK

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) crashed out of the 2017 Tour de France on the descent of the Mont du Chat on stage nine.

In a crash-laden stage, which had already seen Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) forced to abandon after crashes, Porte suffered a bad crash on the day’s final descent while riding in the yellow jersey group.

The Australian came to grief on a bend, hitting the grass verge and sliding across the road, with Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors) unable to avoid crashing into the back of him at speed.

The effects of the two impacts saw Porte stretchered into an ambulance with a neck brace on, though his BMC Racing team confirmed he had been conscious throughout.