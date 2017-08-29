WorldTour Wrap: budget blows, big spenders and biology lessons - Road Cycling UK

How the other half lives…

And while Cannondale boss Jonathan Vaughters is frantically searching down the back of the sofa for change, well, Team Sky have decided now is the perfect moment to show just HOW MUCH MONEY THEY HAVE and signed everyone. Yup, everyone.

Winner of the Tour de L’Avenir, Egan Bernal? Signed him mate. Pavel Sivakov, champion of the Baby Giro? Got him in swaps. How’s about a sprinter, Sky never has the top sprinters. Sorry to disappoint, but they bagged Kristoffer Halvorsen just this very morning, current U23 world champion. Monaco striker, Kylian Mbappé? Well… maybe not, actually.

Oh, and did we mention their new moonbase, I mean, ‘race hub’?

Team Sky have been splashing the cash on riders and portable lairs…

Yes, in a quest to distance themselves from their image as pantomime baddies who travel everywhere in a ‘Death Star’, they’ve gone and bought themselves a gargantuan portable lair. Like a retired Bond villain going on holiday.

One can only assume the team’s principal, Sir Dave Brailsford, has completely run dry of ideas when it comes to marginal gains and is going to greater and greater lengths, just to see what he can get the Murdoch media empire to fork out for next.

Rupert Murdoch: Now, Dave, are you absolutely sure the new ‘race hub’ needs a make-your-own ice cream sundae station? That doesn’t seem like the sort of food our pro athletes should be eating…

Sir Dave: Well, ummm, err, actually we found that two or three mouthfuls of vanilla ice cream can be really good for the… errr… the hyper-glutimus muscles.

RM: Ah, very well. And, these “lasers” you’ve drawn on your sketch of the ‘race hub’. Are these used for body mapping, to determine the optimal riding position?

SD: No, those are actual lasers, sir, like in Star Wars.

RM: I see, and what are they for, precisely?

SD: For keeping Daniel Benson away from my lair, I mean ‘race hub’, sir.