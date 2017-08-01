WorldTour Wrap: it's transfer mayhem month! - Road Cycling UK

The weeks after the Tour de France are a bit of a weird one as far as pro racing goes. Any rider who performed well will find himself with a lot of lucrative post-Tour criteriums to attend, which means they tend not to appear in any of the actual races. Also, they’re absolutely knackered.

So pickings are slim, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few standout moments in the last seven days.

Yogi’s ‘I know that guy!’ moment at RideLondon

You know that moment when you run into someone at work and you recognise them but you’re not sure why?

Well, believe it or not, this phenomenon effects pro cyclists too – except, instead of bumping into Linda from accounts, they meet former wearers of the yellow jersey.