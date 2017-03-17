Former Team Sky rider Josh Edmondson admits no-needle rule violation - Road Cycling UK

Former Team Sky rider Josh Edmondson has admitted breaking the UCI’s no-needle rule to inject himself with legal vitamins during his final year with the British UCI WorldTour team.

Edmondson confessed to the BBC he had been caught by the team after a team-mate found the needles and vials he had bought and reported them to management.

Edmondson, 24, says he felt under pressure after being provisionally selected for the Vuelta a Espana, but after the discovery was made while he was racing at the Tour de Pologne, the young Brit never raced for Team Sky again.

He also told the BBC he had been administered controversial painkiller tramadol by a race doctor, and suffered depression in the aftermath of using it.

Former Team Sky head of medicine Dr Steve Peters has denied a ‘cover-up’, claiming Edmondson said he had not used the vitamins at the time, and that – after breaking down upon being discovered – Dr Peters was concerned about the rider’s welfare.