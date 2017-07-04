Sixteen times Peter Sagan has proved he is winning at life - Road Cycling UK

Another Tour de France, another story of Peter Sagan being, well, Peter Sagan. The world champion won stage three of this year’s race in Longwy, on an uphill finish, despite starting his sprint earlier than he would have liked, and then accidentally unclipping as he put the power down.

It’s easy to see why Sagan has such a following. Sport is full of characters and the fans love them.

It’s why Australian cricketer David Boon will always be remembered as much for the number of beers he once, allegedly, drank on a flight to England as his many cricketing feats; it’s why Mansour Bahrami can continue to fill a court at Wimbledon, aged 60, despite only moderate success during his playing career.

Peter Sagan is as much a champion off the bike as he is on it (pic: Sirotti)

And every now again a character comes along who supersedes them all, both on and off the field of play. For cycling, read Sagan: the perfect blend of immense talent and character.

Sagan’s ability on the bike is undoubted – he’s now the reigning two-time back-to-back world champion, a Monument winner after victory in the 2016 Tour of Flanders, and is bidding for a record-equaling sixth Tour de France green jersey.

And away from the bike, Sagan has as much style and swagger as when he’s on it. Here are our top 15 occasions the Slovakian superstar has proved he is winning at life.