Geraint Thomas has vowed to fight on and ‘use the aggression’ at the 2017 Giro d’Italia after seeing his GC hopes all-but-ended by a crash on stage nine.
Thomas, Team Sky co-leader Mikel Landa and fellow Brit Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) were all taken down in a crash on the lower slopes of Blockhaus, as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the stage to claim the race lead.
– Thomas and Yates crash as Quintana takes charge of Giro d’Italia on stage nine –
Thomas lost more than five minutes on the stage, having started the day second overall, but is refusing to throw in the towel.
