“It’s just about keeping fighting,” he told the team website. “We kept fighting today and never gave up. It could have been a lot worse.

“We lost five minutes but I felt like I lost three or four of those on the side of the road – so the legs are obviously decent.

“I’ll aim to have a good rest day tomorrow, give the TT a good bash and then see where we stand.

Geraint Thomas says he’ll use the aggression and race hard as he bids to climb back up the general classification after his crash (pic – Sirotti)

“It’s obviously going to be super hard to win the overall now, but there are still stages to go for and we might still be able to move up into the top 10 or better.

“At the moment, I just want to use the aggression, race hard and see what I can get out of it.

“I’ve had worse crashes. My shoulder is sore but it’s nothing I can’t deal with. There’s a lot more racing to be had so we’ll get stuck in.”