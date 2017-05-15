Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) saw their Giro d’Italia GC ambitions crumble after a crash, caused by a police motorbike, as Nairo Quintana won stage nine atop Blockhaus to take the maglia rosa.
Yates, Thomas and Team Sky co-leader Mikel Landa were among the riders to hit the deck when Team Sunweb’s Wilco Kelderman clipped a poorly-placed police moto and crashed into the Team Sky train.
– Video: watch the crash that ended Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates’ Giro d’Italia GC hopes –
And while the two Brits remounted and set about limiting their losses, up the road Quintana’s stinging attacks proved too much for his remaining GC rivals as the Colombian soloed to victory to take the race lead.
Share