Yates, who started the day in third place, lost 4’39”, while Thomas finished 5’08” down; Landa was almost 27 minutes back, while Kelderman was forced to abandon as a result of the crash.

As a result, Quintana now leads Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) by 28 seconds overall, while Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) is a further two seconds back.

Despite the race’s second summit finish awaiting, there had been no shortage of riders looking to get into the day’s break, with Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) among those in the nine-man move.

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) was part of a three-man counter-attack which followed but, when they initially struggled to get across, the American team turned the heat on in the peloton.

Nairo Quintana leads Thibaut Pinot by 28 seconds (pic – Sirotti)

Rolland eventually bridged across, but Cannondale-Drapac’s efforts in the bunch meant the gap to the breakaway was never significant.

Movistar took over the pace-setting, and the advantage was down to just two minutes with 68km still to ride.

Bahrain-Merida and Sky also joined Movistar on the front of the bunch, and the breakaway’s 30-second advantage at the foot of the final climb was soon wiped out.

Rolland, Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-SOudal) and Jan Tratnik (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) provided some resistance, but it was ultimately futile.