Pack your bags: Peter Sagan the latest big name in the Grand Tour 'hall of shame' - Road Cycling UK

Peter Sagan’s disqualification makes him the second rider in 2017 to be kicked off a Grand Tour, joining Javier Moreno (Bahrain-Merida), who was booted off the Giro d’Italia in May.

Both men are now on a long list of riders to incur the wrath of race commissaires and get sent home from a Grand Tour mid-race, joining several big names including Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Froome.

Peter Sagan is the latest big-name rider to booted off a Grand Tour mid-race (Pic: Sirotti)

In fact, while doping in cycling means ‘DSQ’ is an all-too-common sight in Grand Tour results sheets, Sagan and Moreno are nowhere near the first riders to have been sent home for entirely different reasons.

Let’s take a look at some of the other riders to have been sent packing mid-race, for reasons entirely unrelated to doping.