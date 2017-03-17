The four key climbs of Milan-San Remo - Road Cycling UK

While it’s widely regarded as being the sprinter’s classic, Milan-San Remo is not without its difficulties – the distance, the increased chance of cold, inclement weather and, of course, it’s climbs.

Offering the platforms for attacking, sorting the wheat from the chaff, and forcing the race-defining selection, the current route features four key climbing tests in all.

The Passo del Turchino comes first, followed by the Tre Capi (Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta) and then the famous run-in to San Remo, via the Cipressa and finally the Poggio.

Geraint Thomas attacks on the Poggio at Milan-San Remo in 2015

Each will play a key part in Saturday’s race, be it putting the also-rans in trouble or laying the foundations for a first solo winner since Fabian Cancellara in 2008.

Let’s take a closer look at Milan-San Remo’s key climbs…