Milan-San Remo 2017: eight riders who could win La Primavera - Road Cycling UK

Spring has sprung, and the first Monument of the Spring Classics campaign, Milan-San Remo, rolls out on Saturday (March 18).

The 291km race, which favours the fast men due to the minimal climbing involved but does throw often brutal weather and the thigh-numbing 291km distance at the peloton, is expected to finish with a bunch sprint on the Via Roma.

Arnaud Demare celebrates last year’s Milan-San Remo win on the podium (pic: Sirotti)

Won last year by Arnaud Demare (FDJ), there are no less than six former winners on the provisional srartlist for this year’s race – the 108th running of La Primavera.

But who will be raising their arms on the Via Roma come Saturday? We’ve picked out eight riders in contention…