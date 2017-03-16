Milan-San Remo 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Milan-San Remo 2017: TV schedule

Watch the first Monument of the season live on British Eurosport

The season’s first Monument Classic, Milan-San Remo, rolls out on Saturday (March 18), as the WorldTour’s leading Classics riders and sprinters bid to secure a prestigious victory on the Via Roma.

Former winner Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and last year’s runner-up Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) are among the Brits in action for the 291km race.

Arnaud Demare celebrates between Ben Swift and Jurgen Roelandts on last year’s Milan-San Remo podium (Pic: Sirotti)

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), defending champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and rising star Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) are among the leading names standing between them and a return to La Primavera’s podium.

And you can watch the action live on Eurosport, with regular highlights across the weekend to catch up too.

Here’s when to tune in…

Saturday March 18
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Sunday March 19
Highlights: British Eurosport – 12.15am, 8.30am; British Eurosport 2 – 1am, 4am, 10am, 1.15pm, 9pm

Monday March 20
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 7.30am, 12pm; British Eurosport – 8.30am, 2pm, 9.30pm

Milan-San Remo 2017

production