Milan-San Remo 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

The season’s first Monument Classic, Milan-San Remo, rolls out on Saturday (March 18), as the WorldTour’s leading Classics riders and sprinters bid to secure a prestigious victory on the Via Roma.

Former winner Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and last year’s runner-up Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) are among the Brits in action for the 291km race.

Arnaud Demare celebrates between Ben Swift and Jurgen Roelandts on last year’s Milan-San Remo podium (Pic: Sirotti)

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), defending champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and rising star Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors) are among the leading names standing between them and a return to La Primavera’s podium.

And you can watch the action live on Eurosport, with regular highlights across the weekend to catch up too.

Here’s when to tune in…