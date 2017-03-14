Joanna Rowsell Shand announces retirement from international competition - Road Cycling UK

Having been part of the national team for more than a decade – she won her first world title in 2008 alongside Wendy Houvenaghel and Rebecca Romero – Rowsell Shand was the longest-serving rider in the current team pursuit squad.

But in a post on her personal website, she announced she is calling it quits – saying the decision to leave international competition was the toughest of her career.

“I have enjoyed this fabulous career and the decision to step away has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make, but now is the time for me to move on,” she wrote.

“I believe I have more to offer the world and I’m now looking forward to the next phase of my life and new challenges.