Joanna Rowsell Shand announces retirement from international competition - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Joanna Rowsell Shand announces retirement from international competition

Two-time Olympic gold medallist team pursuit star calls time on her career

Great Britain’s two-time Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Shand has announced her retirement from international cycling competition.

Rowsell Shand, 28, was part of Great Britain’s world record-breaking team pursuit line-ups at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

She has also won five world titles, covering the team pursuit and individual pursuit, and won gold in the latter at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Joanna Rowsell Shand has called time on her international career after winning two Olympic gold medals (pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Having been part of the national team for more than a decade – she won her first world title in 2008 alongside Wendy Houvenaghel and Rebecca Romero – Rowsell Shand was the longest-serving rider in the current team pursuit squad.

But in a post on her personal website, she announced she is calling it quits – saying the decision to leave international competition was the toughest of her career.

“I have enjoyed this fabulous career and the decision to step away has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make, but now is the time for me to move on,” she wrote.

“I believe I have more to offer the world and I’m now looking forward to the next phase of my life and new challenges.

Rowsell Shand paid tribute to her former team-mates and British Cycling and revealed she will now focus on her coaching company, Rowsell Shand Coaching, and training to take part in this year’s Etape du Tour sportive.

“I want to thank the amazing team at British Cycling; from the world class team behind the team who work tirelessly to ensure we have the best preparation for events, to the very first youth coaches who talent spotted me back when I was 15. I couldn’t have done it without you,” she continued.

“Thank you to all my team mates past and present, the cycling clubs and teams I have been a part of, my brilliant sponsors, the amazing fans for their fantastic encouragement, and to my family for their incredible support throughout my career.”

Rowsell also won five world titles and claimed individual pursuit gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Joanna Rowsell Shand: medal record

Olympic Games
Team pursuit gold: two (London 2012, Rio 2016)
World Championships
Team pursuit gold: four (2008, 2009, 2012, 2014)
Individual pursuit gold: one (2014)
Team pursuit silver: two (2010, 2015)
Team pursuit bronze: one (2016)
European Championships
Team pursuit gold: four (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015)
Commonwealth Games
Individual pursuit gold: one (2014)

