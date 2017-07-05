Mark Cavendish says ‘no hard feelings’ after stage four crash but hits out at online trolls

Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) insists he has ‘no hard feelings’ towards Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) after the crash which marred stage four – but has hit out at online trolls for ‘violent and threatening comments on social media’ following the incident.

Cavendish and Sagan both left the Tour de France on Tuesday, with the Briton suffering a broken shoulder in a crash ruled to be caused by the world champion, who was disqualified from the race as a result.

But, in a video posted on Twitter, Cavendish said he believes both he and his ‘friend’ will be missed by the race, with the pair having won 38 Tour de France stages between them.