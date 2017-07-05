Mark Cavendish says 'no hard feelings' after stage four crash but hits out at online trolls - Road Cycling UK

Mark Cavendish says ‘no hard feelings’ after stage four crash but hits out at online trolls

"He's a great world champion and he's great for the sport. I think we'll both be missed in the Tour de France," says Cavendish

Mark Cavendish (Team Dimension Data) insists he has ‘no hard feelings’ towards Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) after the crash which marred stage four – but has hit out at online trolls for ‘violent and threatening comments on social media’ following the incident.

Cavendish and Sagan both left the Tour de France on Tuesday, with the Briton suffering a broken shoulder in a crash ruled to be caused by the world champion, who was disqualified from the race as a result.

– Rider reaction: should Peter Sagan have been disqualified from the Tour de France? –

But, in a video posted on Twitter, Cavendish said he believes both he and his ‘friend’ will be missed by the race, with the pair having won 38 Tour de France stages between them.

“I will miss the race that I’ve built my career around but it goes on,” said Cavendish.

“In regards to the sprint yesterday, unfortunately these things happen in cycling, especially in a chaotic finale, but there are no hard feelings between Peter and I.

“We are friends and he came to apologise after, and called me in the evening as well, so that’s the measure of the man he is. He’s a great world champion and he’s great for the sport, and I think we will both be missed in the Tour de France in the finals.”

However, Cavendish went on to criticise online trolls for abuse received in the aftermath of the crash.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” continued Cavendish. “I know full well that I’m paying now, as a 32-year-old, for the petulant attitude I had when I was a kid.

“Unfortunately this will never leave me and I will always deal with the brunt of peoples’ personal opinions.

“Please note it’s a sport and I now have a family, and violent and threatening comments to myself and my family on social media aren’t deserved. I ask you all to respect that and please not send threatening or abusive language to myself or my family.

“Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. I hope you continue to enjoy the rest of the Tour de France.”

Mark Cavendish broke his shoulder in the crash at the end of stage four (Pic: Sirotti)

Sagan also took to social media to thank the fans who lined the roadside through the first four stages of the race.

“It’s a sad end of me but thank you for your support, and for the fans we had in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and also in France.”

