Memorial service for Mike Hall to take place on May 2 - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Bikes, lycra and cycling caps encouraged as a celebration of Mike Hall's life

A memorial service for Mike Hall, the ultra-endurance cyclist who was tragically killed in Australia last month, will take place on Tuesday May 2.

The celebration of Hall’s life will take place at at Pavilions of Harrogate – Wharfe Room. Hall died after being hit by a vehicle while competing in the Indian Pacific Wheel Race.

A memorial service for Mike Hall, who tragically died last month, will take place on May 2 (Pic: Anthony Pease)

“We would like to invite anyone who felt a connection to Mike to come and remember him in good company,” read a statement on the former World Cycle Race, TransAm and Tour Divide winner’s website. “There will be an opportunity to say a few words about him and share some stories over a jar or two.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive by bike as a celebration of Hall’s passion for all things two-wheeled.

“There will be room to store bikes, at the owner’s risk, at the Pavilion, and the wearing of lycra is encouraged…but please dress in any way you see fit to honour Mike,” reads Hall’s website.

For those unable to make it to Yorkshire, a second event will also be held in mid-Wales, most likely in early June.

For more information on Mike Hall’s memorial service, visit www.mikehall.cc

