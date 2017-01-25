Nicole Cooke slams British Cycling and admits being 'sceptical' about Team Sky - Road Cycling UK

Former world and Olympic champion Nicole Cooke slammed British Cycling and admitted she is sceptical of Team Sky’s TUE use.

Cooke was speaking to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport’s select committee on doping – the same committee Bob Howden, Sir Dave Brailsford and Shane Sutton faced last month.

And the Welsh ace pulled no punches in her views on UK Sport, Team Sky and British Cycling in light of the recent scandals relating to TUEs and a package delivered to Bradley Wiggins in 2011, now said to have been fluimucil.

Cooke retired in 2013, aged 29, and blasted drug cheats in an emotive statement released upon her leaving the sport.

A long-time campaigner for better recognition and support for women’s cyclists, the Swansea-born 33-year-old also told the committee hearing she believes there is a culture of sexism embedded within British Cycling.