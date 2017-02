Sir Bradley Wiggins first post-cycling jaunt has been cut short after a broken leg curtailed his time on Channel 4’s The Jump.

Wiggins, Britain’s most successful Olympian, is one of a number of sporting greats appearing on the winter sports reality TV show alongside other celebrities.

But the 36-year-old’s time on the slopes has come to a premature end after he revealed on Instagram he had suffered a small fracture to his leg in training.