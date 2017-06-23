British National Road Race Championships 2017: eight riders to watch - Road Cycling UK

Adam Blythe and Hannah Barnes will defend their blue, white and red jerseys on the Isle of Man on Sunday, in the British National Road Race Championships.

After Steve Cummings and Claire Rose were crowned national time trial champions, attention now turns to the road races, using the bulk of the courses run for the Isle of Man TT motorsport race.

Adam Blythe celebrates his victory in Stockton last year (pic: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

A fast, technical course awaits on twisting roads with a finishing loop including the climb up Scollag Road, with locals – and former champions – Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh among those in the mix in the men’s road races.

So what can we expect from this Sunday’s races, and who could return with the blue, white and red-striped jerseys?

Let’s take a closer look…