The 2017 Tour de France reached the second and final rest day of this year’s race with the battle for the yellow jersey poised on a knife-edge.

Just 29 seconds separate the top four riders overall, with Chris Froome (Team Sky) back in yellow after gaining time in Rodez on Saturday.

In fact, there are only 67 seconds between the top six overall, compared to the second rest day of last year’s race when only one other rider, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), was within two minutes of Froome.

Simon Yates and Chris Froome currently hold the white and yellow jerseys respectively (pic – Pauline Ballet/ASO)

And the battles for the other three jerseys are far from over yet either, even though they are not quite as close as the current situation overall.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) is in the white jersey of best young rider, five-time stage winner Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) is in green and Bastille Day stage winner Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) wears the polka dot jersey.

So what’s up for grabs in the final week of the 2017 Tour de France? Let’s take a closer look…