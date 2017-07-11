Who has worn the most yellow jerseys at the Tour de France?

Eddy Merckx (1969-1975) – 96 yellow jerseys

With 525 race wins to his name, including 11 Grand Tour titles and multiple victories at all five Monument Classics, there is very little Eddy Merckx didn’t achieve in his career.

And The Cannibal pulled on the yellow jersey 96 times in all, on his way to five Tour de France victories.

Eddy Merckx wore the yellow jersey 96 times in his Tour de France career (pic: Sirotti)

Merckx pulled on the yellow jersey for the first time when his Faema team won the stage 1b team time trial in the 1969 race, and was back in yellow on stage six after victory in Ballon d’Alsace – carrying the jersey all the way to Paris.

That year he also topped the points, mountains and – unsurprisingly – now-defunct combination classifications, and Faema were first in the team classification.

Merckx won the Tour in each of the next three years too, pulling on the yellow jersey after the prologue in all three, before later reclaiming the race lead to carry the jersey to Paris.

After missing the 1973 Tour de France, Merckx returned to the top of the podium in 1974 – his record-equaling fifth victory (the only five Tours he had raced at that point), and, thanks to his eight stage wins (another joint record), the year he moved top of the list of all-time stage winners. Already Giro d’Italia champion, he finished the year as world champion, too – the first rider to win cycling’s Triple Crown.

Merckx wore the yellow jersey for the final times in his career in 1975, assuming the race lead on stage six after winning a 16km time trial at Merlin Plage.

He continued to lead the race through to the final rest day, but was punched by a spectator climbing the Puy de Dome. Badly bruised as a result, Merckx lost the race lead when racing resumed, after cracking on Pra Loup – that yellow jersey, the 96th of his career, would prove to be his last as he finished the race in second place.