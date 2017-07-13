Jakob Fuglsang battles on after fracturing wrist and elbow at Tour de France 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Jakob Fuglsang battles on after fracturing wrist and elbow at Tour de France 2017

Criterium du Dauphine champion and GC contender remains in race after feed zone crash on stage 11

Criterium du Dauphine champion Jakob Fuglsang is battling on at the 2017 Tour de France after suffering fractures in his wrist and elbow in a crash in the feed zone on stage 11.

Fuglsang started the second week of the Tour in fifth place overall, 1’37” behind yellow jersey Chris Froome, with the Dane one part of Astana’s two-pronged GC challenge with second-placed Fabio Aru.

But Fuglsang suffered a crash midway through the 11th stage, in an incident which led to key climbing domestique Dario Cataldo abandoning with a fractured wrist.

Jakob Fuglsang suffered small fractures in his wrist and elbow (pic – Sirotti)

The Dane started stage 12, as the race headed into the Pyrenean mountains, but was heavily bandaged with his Astana team confirming his injuries.

“Jakob Fuglsang was diagnosed with two very small fractures: in the left scaphoid and in the head of the radius of the left elbow,” a team statement read. “Despite these injures, Jakob is going to start at stage 12 of the Tour de France.”

Fuglsang’s injury could represent a big blow to Aru and Astana’s GC ambitions, however, as well as Fuglsang’s own GC hopes.

Aru started stage 12 just 18 seconds behind Froome overall, but without former Team Sky man Cataldo, who was set to play a pivotal role in the mountains having finished 14th at the Giro d’Italia.

With Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas abandoning on stage nine after fracturing his collarbone on the descent of the Col de la Biche, and Movistar losing Alejandro Valverde to a fractured kneecap on stage one in Dusseldorf, third-placed Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is the only one of the pre-race favourites to still have his full complement of team-mates.

Topics:

Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 News & Features

