Criterium du Dauphine champion Jakob Fuglsang is battling on at the 2017 Tour de France after suffering fractures in his wrist and elbow in a crash in the feed zone on stage 11.
Fuglsang started the second week of the Tour in fifth place overall, 1’37” behind yellow jersey Chris Froome, with the Dane one part of Astana’s two-pronged GC challenge with second-placed Fabio Aru.
But Fuglsang suffered a crash midway through the 11th stage, in an incident which led to key climbing domestique Dario Cataldo abandoning with a fractured wrist.
Share