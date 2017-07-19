Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) has abandoned the 2017 Tour de France after crashing on stage 17 in the Alps.

Wearing the green jersey, Kittel crashed early in the stage in an incident which also saw British champion Steve Cummings (Dimension Data) and King of the Mountains Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) hit the deck.

It was the German sprinter, winner of five stages in this year’s race, who came off worst, however, and despite remounting and carrying on, even requiring new shoes to do so, Kittel climbed off at the top of the Col de la Croix de Fer.