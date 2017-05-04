Giro d'Italia 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

More than four-and-a-half hours' live action every day, plus free-to-air highlights

The 100th Giro d’Italia gets underway in Sardinia tomorrow (May 5), with defending champion Vincenzo Nibali headlining a stellar startlist for the milestone edition of the season’s first Grand Tour.

Nibali will be up against fellow former winner Nairo Quintana and British duo Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates among others, in what is set to be a fiercely contested race over an intriguing, balanced parcours.

Vincenzo Nibali rolls out as defending champion for this year’s Giro d’Italia (pic: Sirotti)

UK viewers will be able to tune in every day to enjoy more than four-and-a-half hours’ worth of live action on British Eurosport – hosted by Jonathan Edwards – with daily highlights every night on Eurosport and, for those without a subscription, the free-to-air Quest channel (Sky 144, Freeview 37, Virgin 172).

Check out the TV schedule for full details of when to tune in every day below, and remind yourself of the full route here.

Giro d’Italia 2017: TV schedule

Friday May 5 – stage one
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11.45am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Saturday May 6 – stage two
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Sunday May 7 – stage three
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12.15am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Monday May 8 – rest day one

Tuesday May 9 – stage four
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Wednesday May 10 – stage five
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Thursday May 11 – stage six
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Friday May 12 – stage seven
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Saturday May 13 – stage eight
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Sunday May 14 – stage nine
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Monday May 15 – rest day two

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa will assume joint leadership for Team Sky,(Pic: Sirotti)

Tuesday May 16 – stage ten
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Wednesday May 17 – stage 11
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Thursday May 18 – stage 12
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Friday May 19 – stage 13
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Saturday May 20 – stage 14
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 9pm; Quest – 10pm

Sunday May 21 – stage 15
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Monday May 22 – rest day three

Britain’s Adam Yates is the leading contender for the white jersey (pic – Sirotti)

Tuesday May 23 – stage 16
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Wednesday May 24 – stage 17
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Thursday May 25 – stage 18
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Friday May 26 – stage 19
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Saturday May 27 – stage 20
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm; Quest – 10pm

Sunday May 28 – stage 21
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 10pm; Quest – 10pm

