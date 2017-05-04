Giro d'Italia 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

The 100th Giro d’Italia gets underway in Sardinia tomorrow (May 5), with defending champion Vincenzo Nibali headlining a stellar startlist for the milestone edition of the season’s first Grand Tour.

Nibali will be up against fellow former winner Nairo Quintana and British duo Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates among others, in what is set to be a fiercely contested race over an intriguing, balanced parcours.

Vincenzo Nibali rolls out as defending champion for this year’s Giro d’Italia (pic: Sirotti)

UK viewers will be able to tune in every day to enjoy more than four-and-a-half hours’ worth of live action on British Eurosport – hosted by Jonathan Edwards – with daily highlights every night on Eurosport and, for those without a subscription, the free-to-air Quest channel (Sky 144, Freeview 37, Virgin 172).

Check out the TV schedule for full details of when to tune in every day below, and remind yourself of the full route here.