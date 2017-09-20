Giro d'Italia 2018 set for Jerusalem start - Road Cycling UK

The 2018 Giro d’Italia will be the first Grand Tour ever to start outside of Europe, after organisers RCS Sport confirmed the 101st Corsa Rosa will kick off with an individual time trial in Jerusalem.

Israel will host three stages in all, starting with a 10.1km race against the clock in the holy city on Friday May 4.

The short, rolling time trial features a technical route, with plenty of turns to negotiate, and passes by the historic walls of the Old City before an uphill finish.