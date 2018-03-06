Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 preview & TV schedule: Chris Froome in action against leading GC rivals

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Previews

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: preview and TV schedule

Everything you need to know about the riders, route and TV times for the Race of the Two Seas

Chris Froome will start his first UCI WorldTour race of the season at Tirreno-Adriatico this week, headlining a star-studded start list for the Race of the Two Seas, which kicks off on Wednesday (March 7).

Having started off his 2018 campaign with tenth place at the Ruta del Sol, Froome will step up his preparations for the Giro d’Italia by racing Tirreno-Adriatico for only the second time in his career.

Froome’s last start saw him bag a stage win on his way to second overall behind Vincenzo Nibali in 2013, and the Shark of Messina will be among his leading rivals this time out.

Chris Froome will continue his preparations for the 2018 Giro d’Italia when he races against some of his biggest GC rivals at Tirreno-Adriatico (Pic: Sirotti)

The contenders

Former team-mate Mikel Landa (Movistar), Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran (EF-Drapac) and third-place finisher Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) – the latter fresh from his second place at Strade Bianche – are also among the leading GC men in action.

British GC interest extends to Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Froome’s Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas, while defending Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Italian champion Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) are also riders to watch.

The route

As ever, the race will start with a team time trial – where Froome’s Sky team-mates will hope for a better showing than last year when mechanical misfortune severely hampered their attempt.

A flat stage from Camaiore to Follonica follows, where Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) will be keen to bounce back from his Abu Dhabi crash against sprinting rivals Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floors), Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) and world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe).

Stages three and five both end with uphill finishes, but they are both better suited to the rouleurs than the out-and-out climbers, who will have their day to shine on day four – a 219km stage finishing with the 13.2km (seven per cent average gradient) Sarnano-Sassotetto climb.

Stage six should be another day for the sprinters, before the race concludes once again with a short individual time trial; a 10km route around San Benedetto del Tronto.

The race is Froome’s first of the 2018 UCI WorldTour season (Pic: Sirotti)

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018: TV schedule

Wednesday March 7: stage one
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 1pm
Highlights: Eurosport 1 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Thursday March 8: stage two
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 12.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 1 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Friday March 9: stage three
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 12.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 1 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Saturday March 10: stage four
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 12.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 1 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Sunday March 11: stage five
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 12.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 1 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Monday March 12: stage six
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 12.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 1 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Tuesday March 13: stage seven
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 12.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 1 – 7pm; Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Share

Topics:

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Previews

Abu Dhabi Tour 2018 preview: Mark Cavendish set for sprint showdown in the UAE

Who will win the battle of the sprinting heavyweights at the Abu Dhabi Tour?

Abu Dhabi Tour 2018 preview: Mark Cavendish set for sprint showdown in the UAE
Previews

Charlie Tanfield set for track worlds debut, Laura and Jason Kenny also named in squad

Seven Olympic champions named in 22-rider Great Britain squad

Rising star Charlie Tanfield set for UCI Track World Championship debut as British Cycling names 22-rider squad
Previews

Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards to go for gold at this weekend's UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships

Helen Wyman and Nikki Brammeier also selected in 13-rider Great Britain line-up for Valkenburg

Tom Pidcock and Evie Richards named in Great Britain team for UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships
Previews

Vuelta a Espana 2018 route revealed: six key stages

Where will the red jersey be won and lost on the back-loaded, climb-heavy route unveiled in Estepona?

Vuelta a Espana 2018 route revealed: six key stages
Previews

Tour Down Under 2018: route, riders and TV schedule

Where will the race be won, who by and where can you watch the race live?

Tour Down Under 2018: route, riders and TV schedule
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production