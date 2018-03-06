Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 preview & TV schedule: Chris Froome in action against leading GC rivals

Chris Froome will start his first UCI WorldTour race of the season at Tirreno-Adriatico this week, headlining a star-studded start list for the Race of the Two Seas, which kicks off on Wednesday (March 7).

Having started off his 2018 campaign with tenth place at the Ruta del Sol, Froome will step up his preparations for the Giro d’Italia by racing Tirreno-Adriatico for only the second time in his career.

Froome’s last start saw him bag a stage win on his way to second overall behind Vincenzo Nibali in 2013, and the Shark of Messina will be among his leading rivals this time out.