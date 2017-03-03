Paris-Nice 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Paris-Nice 2017: TV schedule

When to tune in to watch live coverage of The Race to the Sun on Eurosport

The UCI WorldTour stage racing steps up a notch this week, with Paris-Nice the first of the big week-long European races of the season.

While defending champion Geraint Thomas is otherwise engaged, plenty of big names will be looking to score some early points as they build towards this season’s Grand Tours.

Richie Porte and Alberto Contador, pictured on their way to podium finishes at last year’s Paris-Nice, lead the contenders for this year’s race (pic: Sirotti)

Richie Porte and Alberto Contador lead the contenders, with the penultimate stage – finishing atop the new climb of the Col de la Couillole – among the highlights of this year’s route.

– Paris-Nice 2017 preview: six riders to watch – 

And you can watch every stage of the Race to the Sun live on British Eurosport. Check out the full TV schedule below…

Sunday March 5: stage one
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 2.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 6pm, 8pm, (Monday) 1pm; Eurosport 1 – (Monday) 2pm

Monday March 6: stage two
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 2.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 6pm, 8pm, 10.30pm (Tuesday) 7am, 10am 1pm; Eurosport 1 – (Tuesday) 9am, 1.30pm

Tuesday March 7: stage three
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 2.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 6pm, 8pm, 10.30pm (Wednesday) 6.30am, 10am, 12pm; Eurosport 1 – (Wednesday) 9am

Wednesday March 8: stage four
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 2.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 7pm, 10.30pm, (Thursday) 10am; Eurosport 1 – 8pm, (Thursday) 9am, 1.30pm

Thursday March 9: stage five
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 2.30pm
Highlights: Eurosport 2 – 7pm, 10.30pm; Eurosport 1 – 8pm

Friday March 10: stage six
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 2.30pm
Highlights: TBC

Saturday March 11: stage seven
LIVE: Eurosport 2 – 3.15pm
Highlights: TBC

Sunday March 12: stage eight
LIVE: Eurosport 1 – 2.30pm
Highlights: TBC

