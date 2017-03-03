Paris-Nice 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

The UCI WorldTour stage racing steps up a notch this week, with Paris-Nice the first of the big week-long European races of the season.

While defending champion Geraint Thomas is otherwise engaged, plenty of big names will be looking to score some early points as they build towards this season’s Grand Tours.

Richie Porte and Alberto Contador, pictured on their way to podium finishes at last year’s Paris-Nice, lead the contenders for this year’s race (pic: Sirotti)

Richie Porte and Alberto Contador lead the contenders, with the penultimate stage – finishing atop the new climb of the Col de la Couillole – among the highlights of this year’s route.

And you can watch every stage of the Race to the Sun live on British Eurosport. Check out the full TV schedule below…