Paris-Nice 2017: Julian Alaphilippe claims race lead with time trial win - Road Cycling UK

Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors) is the new Paris-Nice 2017 leader after storming to time trial success on Mont Brouilly.

Alaphilippe, who started the day in second place overall, was favourite to pull on the yellow jersey after the 14.5km stage, but ensured he did so in style – the 24-year-old stopping the clock in 21.39.

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) was second on the day, reviving his GC hopes as he climbed to eighth place overall – 1’31” behind the Frenchman.

Only two other riders – Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar) –stopped the clock in less than 22 minutes, and it is those two who now sit second and third overall at 33 seconds and 47 seconds respectively.