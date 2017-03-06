Paris-Nice 2017: Sonny Colbrelli wins rain-soaked stage two - Road Cycling UK

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) sprinted to victory on stage two of Paris-Nice 2017 after another day dominated by rain and crosswinds.

Despite echelons forming early on for the second consecutive stage, there were plenty of big-name sprinters in the reduced peloton which arrived in Amilly to contest the bunch sprint.

But Colbrelli foiled them all, leading out a long sprint with the likes of stage one winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-FixAll) among those unable to pass.

The general classification was given another unexpected early shake-up, meanwhile, with 2013 and 2015 winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) one of the highest-profile losers on the day.