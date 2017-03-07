Paris-Nice 2017: Irish sprinter Sam Bennett bags first WorldTour victory on stage three - Road Cycling UK

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) bagged the first UCI WorldTour stage win of his career on stage three of Paris-Nice 2017.

After the chaos of crosswinds on the first two stages, the third stage proved somewhat less dramatic – resulting in a bunch sprint as expected – but Bennett saw off illustrious sprinting rivals like Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors) to bag his first win of 2017.

Though the break wasn’t caught until the final kilometre, the Irishman comfortably outsprinted Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) to claim the biggest win of his career to date.