Alberto Contador attack not enough as Team Sky's Sergio Henao wins Paris-Nice 2017 - Road Cycling UK

A long-range attack on the short, climb-laden final stage of Paris-Nice 2017 by Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) was not enough to deny Team Sky a fifth overall win in the race in the last six years.

Colombian champion Sergio Henao went in to the stage defending a 30-second lead of Irishman Dan Martin (QuickStep Floors), with Contador a further second back.

For the second consecutive year, however, Contador dug deep on the final day and nearly clawed back that overall deficit, only for David de la Cruz (QuickStep Floors) to pip him to the stage win and, consequently, deny him the bonus seconds that would have won the yellow jersey.