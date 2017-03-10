Paris-Nice 2017: Simon Yates solos to stage six victory in Fayence - Road Cycling UK

Great Britain’s Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) soloed to victory on stage six of Paris-Nice 2017 as the race hit the mountains for the first time.

The young Brit – wearing the white jersey, as he lies second in the best young rider category behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep Floors) – attacked on the final lap of the finishing circuit and opened up a big lead before the final climb.

And despite a flurry of action behind, which saw Colombian champion Sergio Henao (Team Sky) take a few seconds out of Alaphilippe’s overall lead, the stage win never looked in doubt as Yates dug deep to bag his first win of 2017.

The victory follows his twin brother Adam’s success at the GP Industria last weekend, and bodes well for the two as they prepare to share the team leadership at the Giro d’Italia in May.