Tour de France 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome will bid to win his fourth Tour de France in five years in July, with the race getting underway in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1).

Froome is one of nine British riders on the startlist for the 2017 Tour de France, with 30-time Tour stage winner Mark Cavendish, newly-crowned double British champion Steve Cummings and white jersey contender Simon Yates all also among those in action.

And you will be able to watch every minute of this year’s Tour de France for the first time, thanks to British Eurosport.

Eurosport will be broadcasting every minute of the 2017 Tour de France live (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

So if you want to watch every twist and turn as this year’s race unfolds, from the Dusseldorf Grand Depart, through each of France’s five mountain regions all the way to Paris, you are in luck.

– Tour de France 2017: route announced –

Eurosport will also be broadcasting this year’s La Course by Le Tour de France, the women’s WorldTour race which is moving from the Champs-Elysees to the mountains, with a summit finish on the Col d’Izoard on Thursday July 18, live.

Check out the TV schedule for full details of when to tune in every day below.