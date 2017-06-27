Tour de France 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Tour de France 2017: TV schedule

Eurosport to broadcast every minute of this year's race live

Chris Froome will bid to win his fourth Tour de France in five years in July, with the race getting underway in Dusseldorf on Saturday (July 1).

Froome is one of nine British riders on the startlist for the 2017 Tour de France, with 30-time Tour stage winner Mark Cavendish, newly-crowned double British champion Steve Cummings and white jersey contender Simon Yates all also among those in action.

And you will be able to watch every minute of this year’s Tour de France for the first time, thanks to British Eurosport.

Eurosport will be broadcasting every minute of the 2017 Tour de France live (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

So if you want to watch every twist and turn as this year’s race unfolds, from the Dusseldorf Grand Depart, through each of France’s five mountain regions all the way to Paris, you are in luck.

– Tour de France 2017: route announced –

Eurosport will also be broadcasting this year’s La Course by Le Tour de France, the women’s WorldTour race which is moving from the Champs-Elysees to the mountains, with a summit finish on the Col d’Izoard on Thursday July 18, live.

Check out the TV schedule for full details of when to tune in every day below.

Tour de France 2017: TV schedule

Saturday July 1 – stage one
LIVE: British Eurosport – 2pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Sunday July 2 – stage two
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Monday July 3 – stage three
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11.15am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Tuesday July 4 – stage four
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Wednesday July 5 – stage five
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Thursday July 6 – stage six
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Friday July 7 – stage seven
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Saturday July 8 – stage eight
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11am
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 8pm

Sunday July 9 – stage nine
LIVE: British Eurosport – 10.30am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Monday July 10 – rest day one

Tuesday July 11 – stage ten
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Wednesday July 12 – stage 11
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11.45am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Thursday July 13 – stage 12
LIVE: British Eurosport – 9.45am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Chris Froome chats with Greg LeMond for Eurosport last year (pic: Eurosport)

Friday July 14 – stage 13
LIVE: British Eurosport – 1.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Saturday July 15 – stage 14
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 9pm

Sunday July 16 – stage 15
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Monday July 17 – rest day two

Tuesday July 18 – stage 16
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12.30pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Wednesday July 19 – stage 17
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Thursday July 20 – La Course by Le Tour de France
LIVE: British Eurosport – 9am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 7pm

Thursday July 20 – stage 18
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11.45am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Friday July 21 – stage 19
LIVE: British Eurosport – 11.15am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Saturday July 22 – stage 20
LIVE: British Eurosport – 12.45pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Sunday July 23 – stage 21
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 5.30pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

