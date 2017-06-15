Eurosport to broadcast every minute of 2017 Tour de France live - Road Cycling UK

Eurosport will broadcast every minute of the Tour de France live for the first time after upgrading its rights deal for the next three years with race organisers ASO.

The new deal will bring an extra 25 hours of Tour coverage to television screens across 54 European markets. The additional live action will come from 13 stages which have never previously been fully produced for TV broadcast, according to Eurosport.

Chris Froome will bid for a fourth Tour de France at this year’s race (Pic: Sirotti)

Eurosport’s commentary and analysis team for the 2017 race will include three-time winner Greg LeMond, Classic legend Sean Kelly and former Tour de France stage winner Juan Antonio Flecha.

LeMond, who won the Tour in 1986, 1989 and 1990, said: “I’m thrilled for the millions of cycling fans across Europe who can now watch every second of the sport’s greatest race on Eurosport.

“As cycling fans appreciate, a Grand Tour can turn at any moment, so to be able to follow every minute live is a real game-changer. Eurosport continues to push the boundaries of cycling broadcasting in Europe and I’m proud to once again be part of their team this year.”

The 2017 Tour de France will start on Saturday July 1, with Chris Froome bidding for a fourth title.

