Paris-Nice 2017: Arnaud Demare wins in crosswinds on stage one - Road Cycling UK

The Porte-Contador group limited their losses to an extent – they even caught and passed Coquard and Kittel after they were shelled out the back of the leading group – but Contador still lost more than a minute on the day.
It proved a disastrous day for Romain Bardet, however, after the Ag2r-La Mondiale rider was disqualified for taking a tow from his team car.
The Frenchman crashed with less than 30km remaining – having already been caught out as echelons formed – and in his attempts to get back up to his rivals was deemed to have been towed by the team car.
Paris-Nice 2017: stage one – result
1) Arnaud Demare (FRA) – FDJ – 3.22.43hrs
2) Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) – QuickStep Floors – ST
3) Alexander Kristoff (NOR) – Katusha-Alpecin +9”
4) Philippe Gilbert (BEL) – QuickStep Floors – ST
5) Romain Hardy (FRA) – Fortuneo-Vital Concept
6) Daniel Martin (IRL) – QuickStep Floors
7) Tony Gallopin (FRA) – Lotto-Soudal
8) Marco Haller (AUT) – Katusha-Alpecin
9) Sergio Henao (COL) – Team Sky
10) Rudy Molard (FRA) – FDJ
General classification
1) Arnaud Demare (FRA) – FDJ – 3.22.33hrs
2) Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) – QuickStep Floors +4”
3) Alexander Kristoff (NOR) – Katusha-Alpecin +15”
4) Philippe Gilbert (BEL) – QuickStep Floors +16”
5) Tony Gallopin (FRA) – Lotto-Soudal +17”
6) Romain Hardy (FRA) – Fortuneo-Vital Concept +18”
7) Daniel Martin (IRL) – QuickStep Floors +19”
8) Marco Haller (AUT) – Katusha-Alpecin – ST
9) Sergio Henao (COL) – Team Sky
10) Rudy Molard (FRA) – FDJ
