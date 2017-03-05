Paris-Nice 2017: Arnaud Demare wins in crosswinds on stage one - Road Cycling UK

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) fired a warning shot to his Milan-San Remo rivals by winning stage one of Paris-Nice 2017 on a day which saw crosswinds catch out several big-name contenders.

Demare, who will defend his Milan-San Remo title later this month, had no such issues as a very reduced front group contested the stage in Bois d’Arcy, escaping over the final uncategorised climb and outsprinting Julian Alaphilippe to take the stage.

The peloton was decimated within the first hour – Demare’s FDJ team-mates and the Belgian powerhouses of QuickStep Floors and Lotto-Soudal initiating the damage.