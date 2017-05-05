Giro d'Italia 2017: Lukas Postlberger snatches unlikely pink jersey on stage one - Road Cycling UK

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-hansgrohe) snatched an unlikely victory on stage one of the 2017 Giro d’Italia, to pull on the first leader’s jersey of the 100th Corsa Rosa.

The Austrian hit the front as part of his team’s lead-out train as the strung-out peloton came to the slight uphill rise leading to the flamme rouge but ended up with a gap on the bunch.

And getting into an aero tuck, his gap simply went up and up as the sprinters delayed their own kicks until it was too late.

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) sprinted to second place, but Postlberger had already had time to sit up, point to his team’s name on the front of the jersey and ease over the line with his arms outstretched.