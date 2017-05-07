Giro d'Italia 2017: QuickStep conquer crosswinds as Fernando Gaviria wins stage three - Road Cycling UK

Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep Floor) sprinted to stage three success at the Giro d’Italia, and into the pink jersey after crosswinds battered the peloton in the run-in to Cagliari.

Colombian fast-man Gaviria sealed his first Grand Tour stage win after QuickStep Floors ripped the peloton apart in the crosswinds – the Belgian team making up almost half the front echelon.

And with two lead-out men, and the fastest sprint of the seven who remained on the final run-in, Gaviria bagged victory and the race lead as stage two winner Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), in the pink jersey, was forced to unclip just as the front group went clear.

The German finished tenth on the day, 13 seconds in arrears, and now trails Gaviria by nine seconds after the three Sardinian stages of the 100th Giro d’Italia.

The chief GC favourites all finished in the same group, meanwhile, as the await their first opportunity to shine on stage four to Mount Etna after the first rest day, but Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) suffered a late crash and lost five minutes.