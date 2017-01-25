Jon Mould bags Britain's first UCI road race win of 2017 at New Zealand Cycle Classic - Road Cycling UK

Mould enjoyed a hugely successful 2016 season, winning a record-breaking six rounds of the Tour Series to lead JLT-Condor to success before pairing up with team-mate Ed Clancy on the track to win the inaugural Revolution Champions League.

His first UCI stage win – the race is classified 2.2 by cycling’s governing body, and is one of two UCI Oceania Tour races – ensures he has carried that form into the start of the new year too.

Having been active earlier in the stage, in driving rain and crosswinds, lone escapee Mould was eventually joined by eight other riders to open up a decent lead with 20km to race.

Team-mate Robert-Jon McCarthy was also present in the move, but Mould dropped the hammer as the group split in two, racing to the finish line with Jordan Kerby and New Zealand national champion Joe Cooper.

And it was Mould who sprinted to the stage win, admitting he relishes the difficult riding conditions.

“It’s my favourite bit to be honest, the wind,” he said. “It feels nice to get stuck in like that and then finish it off with the sprint.

“I just gave everything I had left and got the stage win so I am really happy.

“They are probably some of the strongest winds I’ve ridden in. You get some in Holland on the coast but these were impressive. It was a tough one.”