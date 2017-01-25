Jon Mould bags Britain's first UCI road race win of 2017 at New Zealand Cycle Classic - Road Cycling UK

Jon Mould became the first British rider of 2017 to bag a UCI race win, after the JLT-Condor man claimed victory in the crosswinds on stage four of the New Zealand Cycle Classic.
Mould outsprinted Australian Jordan Kerby and New Zealander Joseph Cooper as their breakaway succeeded on the race’s penultimate stage, on a day when the winds really whipped up.
It is JLT-Condor’s second victory in the race, after New Zealander Alex Frame sprinted to victory on stage three, and continues the team’s fine start to the season in Oceania.
Great to get the one hand in the air for @teamjltcondor today at #NZCC big day out in the crosswinds! ????????❌???? ????: Dave Lintott pic.twitter.com/56aYRwxYLi
— Jon Mould (@jonmould91) January 25, 2017
Share